Bangladesh given security clearance to tour Sri Lanka

-

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Monday (July 8) that they have been given security clearance to tour Sri Lanka for a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series.

There were some concerns raised by BCB to travel to the island nation following the terrorist attacks in April. However, after Sri Lanka Cricket promised to provide the highest security for them, BCB decided to send their own security team for inspection. ‘

‘We are happy with the security plan that they provided for the tour,’’ BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told Cricbuzz. “After receiving positive results from our security team we had decided to proceed with the tour Sri Lanka.”

The Bangladesh team will fly on July 23 for the three-match series that will be played on July 26, 28 and 31 in Colombo. All the matches will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

-Agencies