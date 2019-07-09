Honest public officers committed to development must be honored - President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena says that the public officials and professionals who honestly committed themselves to the development process of the country while facing challenges should be honored by the nation.

The President made these remarks addressing a felicitation ceremony that was organized to felicitate the persons who contributed to the success of the Moragahakanda Kalu Ganga Multipurpose Development Project, held at the premises of the Moragahakanda Reservoir, today (8).

During the felicitation ceremony, awards were presented in recognition of great service rendered by 400 persons to the success of the Moragahakanda Kalu Ganga Multipurpose Development Project, according to President’s Media Division.

The President presented awards to the senior engineers of the Sinohydro Chinese company that was engaged in construction activities of the project as well as the officials including the Director of the Project Mr. D.B. Wijerathne.

Expressing his views further President Sirisena said that no one can forget the gigantic strengthen given for our national economy by the Mahaweli project to move forward as an independent and free country.

Expressing his contentment for the ability to realize the dream of Moragahakanda Kalu Ganga Project which is the last phase of the Mahaweli Project President expressed his gratitude to everyone from the chief engineer to the laborer who contributed toward this project.

Fulfilling a long-term need of the people in Rajarata Moragahakanda Reservoir Project, the largest development project embarked on after four decades makes a significant contribution to the national economy today. Two reservoirs with the capacity of 600,000 acre-feet are six times larger than Parakrama Samudraya and under the project a number of affiliated irrigation project including Uthuru Maha Ela, Wayamba Ela, and Minipe Canal are underway providing various benefits as well as supplying safe drinking water to millions of people in North West, North Central, Central and Eastern provinces.

This project will pave the way to retain millions of dollars spent on importing food and cultivate 95,000 ha uncultivated land. A developed area of 5000 he will be utilized to cultivate maize, cowpea, sesame and millet and for animal husbandry. This will provide an opportunity to earn the money invested in the project.

Moragahakanda – Kalu Ganga project will add 25 megawatts to the national grid and with an expected income generation of Rs. 1545 million. The year 2018 recorded an income of Rs. 1100 million.

Increase in the production of freshwater fish, tourism promotion and generating direct and indirect employment opportunities are also among the expected benefits of the project.

President Sirisena was presented a special memento to appreciate his leadership to gift this great project to the nation bringing an end to many hardships faced farming community.

Minister Ranjith Aluwihare, Member of Parliament Lakshman Wasantha Perera, Secretary to the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment Anura Dissanayake, Director General of the Mahaweli Authority Dr. D. M. S. Dissanayake were among the gathering.