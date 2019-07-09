10-hour water cut for several areas in Kalutara district

-

Water supply for several areas in the Kalutara District will be suspended for 10 hours today (09), says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Accordingly, the water cut will be imposed in Waskaduwa, Wadduwa, Pothupitiya, Kalutara North, Kalutara South, Katukurunda and Nagoda areas from 10.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m today.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board stated that the water supply is being suspended owing to urgent maintenance work at the De Alwis Place water plant.

Meanwhile, a 24-hour water cut will be imposed in Hokandara area tomorrow (10) starting from 9.00 a.m.

During this time period, the water will be supplied under low pressure to the following areas: Colombo, Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Kotte, areas within Kaduwela Municipal Council limits, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, areas within Kolonnawa Urban Council limits, Kotikawatta and areas within Mulleriyawa Divisional Secretariat.