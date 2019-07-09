Met. Dept. cautions of thundershowers in several provinces

-

A slight change in the prevailing weather can be expected over the country during the next few days (particularly from today), says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and North-Western provinces and in Galle, and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere particularly in Eastern, North-Central and Uva provinces after 2.00 p.m.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.