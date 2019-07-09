14 Indians arrested for visa violations

July 9, 2019   10:04 am

Fourteen Indians have been arrested for staying in the country illegally, says the Department of Immigration and Emigration.

The suspects were arrested during a raid carried out by the Immigration and Emigration officers.

It is reported that the twelve of the suspects had overstayed their tourist visa.

The arrestees, aged between 21 to 43 years, are currently held at the Mirihana detention centre.

The Immigration and Emigration Department said steps are being taken to deport the suspects.

