The Permanent High Court at Bar has ordered that the final verdict of the case against former President’s Chief of Staff Gamini Senarath and two others filed for allegedly misappropriating Rs 500 million in funds belonging to Litro Gas, will be delivered on the 8th of August.

The case was taken up again before a trial-at-bar consisting of Judges Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne and Champa Janaki Rajaratne today (09).

The defence and the prosecution submitted the documents pertaining to the case to the judge bench.

The judge bench ordered the defence and the prosecution to submit any other documents related to the case.

Subsequently, the trial-at-bar ordered that the final verdict of the case would be issued on August 8th.

The Attorney General had filed the case against the defendants under the Public Property Act for allegedly misappropriating Rs 500 million funds belonging to Litro Gas Lanka by investing in ventures including the Helanko Hotels & Spa hotel project, from 1st of February 2014 to 20th January 2015.

Piyadasa Kudabalage and Neil Bandara Hapuhinna and Lasantha Bandara were named as the other three defendants of the case.

However, the Special High Court recently released Neil Bandara Hapuhinna without calling any witnesses.