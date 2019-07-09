Separate intelligence unit for prisons

-

The approval of the Cabinet of Ministers has been granted to establish a prison intelligence unit with a legal framework under the Prison Ordinance.

Accordingly, this will be operated under the general power and the administration of the Commissioner of Prisons.

The Prisons Intelligence Unit is proposed to facilitate maintenance of discipline and effective administration at prisons.

The proposal has been tabled at the Cabinet by Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms Thalatha Atukorale.