Parties not linked to attacks must not be insulted - Bathiudeen

July 9, 2019   01:28 pm

Parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen says that persons not linked to the Easter Sunday attacks should not be insulted while parties actually linked to the attacks are punished.

The former minister says that national security is an important factor for every part of the community.

The MP expressed these views to the media following a religious event held in a mosque in the Kollupitya area.

Responding to a query by a journalist, he stated that national security is more important to him than his ministerial post.

All Muslim ministers resigned from their ministerial portfolios to protect peace and reconciliation, the MP said.

Despite the emergency law, there are people who sabotage it; the law must be enforced against them, stated Bathiudeen.

The law should be implemented on everyone equally, he added.

