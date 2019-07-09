Shafi to be released today?

-

A local Tamil newspaper has reported that steps are being taken to release Dr. Mohamed Shafi, who was arrested for allegedly amassing assets through illegal means and accused of performing sterilization surgeries on women illegally, today (09).

According to the newspaper, investigations had uncovered that Dr. Mohamed Shafi was not guilty of the charges levelled against him.

It had further reported that 36 other Muslim persons, who were arrested in the aftermath of the Easter attacks and later revealed to be not in connection with terrorist activities, are also to be released today.

This was discussed during a meeting held with the President and Muslim ministers yesterday (08), the newspaper had said.

However, reliable sources told Ada Derana that this matter was not discussed during yesterday’s meeting.