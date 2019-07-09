AG to file revision application against granting bail to Pujith & Hemasiri

-

The Attorney General will file revision application before the High Court over granting bail to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, says the Attorney General’s Department.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today (09) released the two defendants on bail imposing a surety bail of Rs 500,000 on each of them.

IGP Pujith Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando were informed to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on July 2nd.

However, the IGP was admitted to the Police Hospital in Narahenpita while the former Defence Secretary was admitted to the Coronary-Care Unit (CCU) at the National Hospital Colombo over sudden illnesses.

A group of CID officers had arrested the duo in the evening of the same day and ordered to be remanded until the 3rd of July.

Following a lengthy trial, Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne ordered to further remand the suspects until today (09).