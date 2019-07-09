President cannot win a presidential election again - Sumanthiran

-

President Maithripala Sirisena cannot win if he contests in the presidential election again, says Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran.

The parliamentarian stated this responding to a question raised during Derana 360° political programme yesterday (08).

He stressed that during the previous presidential election that he would only contest once.

People of this country are smart enough not to elect President Maithripala Sirisena again when he has already promised not to run for the presidency for a second time, MP Sumanthiran added.