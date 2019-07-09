Suspect arrested over terror acts handed over to TID

-

A suspect apprehended on the 1st of May to carry out interrogations over terrorist activities has been handed over to the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).

The arrestee is a 41-year-old from Manchawala, Rasnayake, named Raj Gopal Mudiyenselage Ismail Mohammadu Nazeer.

The suspect, who is a Maulavi, was investigated upon while holding him at the Police station and it was revealed that he had trained with the alleged ringleader behind the Easter attacks in Blackpool area in Nuwara Eliya.

The suspect has been handed over to the TID yesterday (08) and the TID is carrying out onward investigations.