-

A 24-hour water cut will be experienced in several areas of Colombo, states the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

The water cut will commence from 9 am tomorrow (10) and last until 9 am on 11th July.

Accordingly, the water supply would be interrupted in the following areas:

Colombo, Dehiwala, Mt. Lavinia, Kotte, Kaduwela, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kolonnawa, Mulleriyawa, Ratmalana, and Soysa Flats.