A 29-year-old youth, who had allegedly received training with the ringleader of Easter Sunday attacks Zahran Hashim, has been arrested in Peradeniya, says the Police Media Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

The arrest was made by the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID).

The youth was identified as Mohammadu Muktar Ashif.

It was reported that he had received training with Zahran Hashim at the Aruppola.