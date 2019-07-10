Dayasiri to testify before PSC today?

July 10, 2019   08:55 am

The Special Parliamentary Select Committee probing the terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday is scheduled to reconvene today (10).

The chairperson of the committee, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ananda Kumarasiri said the committee meeting will commence at 2.00 p.m. this afternoon at the Parliament premises.

Secretary-General of Sri Lanka Freedom Party MP Dayasiri Jayasekara, Senior DIG of Eastern Province and the Secretary to the Ministry of Education have been informed to testify at today’s committee meeting.

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, former Governor of Easter Province M.L.A.M. Hizbullah, former Governor of Western Province Azath Salley and several officials have recorded their testimonies with the committee at previous meetings.

