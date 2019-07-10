No-confidence motion against govt. to be debated today

-

The Parliamentary session chaired by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya is scheduled to commence at 10.30 a.m. this morning (10).

According to reports, the no-confidence motion against the government that was brought forth by Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna is to be taken up for debate today.

JVP Parliamentarian Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated this speaking to Ada Derana.

Meanwhile, UNP Parliamentarian Wijepala Hettiarachchi commented that they would work to defeat the no-confidence motion.