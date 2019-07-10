Security at Ruhuna University beefed up

-

Security forces have tightened the security at the University of Ruhuna following the clashes between the students’ union and the non-academic staff.

The two groups got into a brawl yesterday (09) as a heated argument had escalated.

Ten students, a non-academic staff member and security officer who had sustained injuries in the incident are currently receiving medical treatment at the Matara General Hospital.

Accordingly, the security forces decided to beef up the security at the university premises.

Police officers and Army personnel have been deployed to ensure the security at the university, said Ada Derana correspondent.