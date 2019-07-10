AG requests trial-at-bar to hear Rathupaswala shooting

July 10, 2019   11:03 am

The Attorney General today (10) requested the Chief Justice to appoint a special trial-at-bar at the Gampaha Magistrate’s court to hear the case pertaining to Rathupaswala shooting incident, says the Attorney General’s Department.

The case is being heard before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court.

On the 1st of August in 2013, army personnel opened fire at unarmed locals at Weliweriya, killing three and injuring several others, as they protested against a factory which they said polluted their groundwater.

