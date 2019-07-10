Ruhuna University closed indefinitely

July 10, 2019   12:56 pm

The University of Ruhuna has been closed from 4.00 p.m. today (10) until further notice, says Vice-Chancellor of the university.

The decision was taken owing to a clash between the students’ union and the non-academic staff. The two groups got into a brawl yesterday (09) as a heated argument escalated.

The Vice-Chancellor had held discussions with the non-academic staff of the university on the matter.

Speaking further, central committee member of the Clerical and Industrial Services Association of the University of Ruhuna H.G. Kelum said the non-academic staff would not report to work until the issue is resolved.

It is reported that 10 university students, a non-academic staff member and security officer who had sustained injuries in the incident are currently receiving medical treatment at the Matara General Hospital.

Accordingly, the security forces decided to beef up the security at the university premises.

Police officers and Army personnel were deployed to ensure the security at the university.

