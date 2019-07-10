Roshan Ranasinghe received death threats from Presidents brother?

Roshan Ranasinghe received death threats from Presidents brother?

July 10, 2019   02:18 pm

-

Parliamentarian Roshan Ranasinghe says he received death threats from President Maithripala Sirisena’s brother, Dudley Sirisena.

The parliamentarian stated this joining Derana ‘Wada Pitiya’ political programme last night (09).

The Criminal Investigation Department even refused to accept his complaint in this regard, MP Ranasinghe alleged.

Commenting that a brother of a president has not behaved in such a manner before, MP Ranasinghe said the President’s brother is greedy of power.

In other parts of the world, the farmers who cultivate the staple crops are economically stable, but in Sri Lanka nearly 3 million of paddy farmers are suffering immensely, the parliamentarian said commenting further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories