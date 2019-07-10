-

Parliamentarian Roshan Ranasinghe says he received death threats from President Maithripala Sirisena’s brother, Dudley Sirisena.

The parliamentarian stated this joining Derana ‘Wada Pitiya’ political programme last night (09).

The Criminal Investigation Department even refused to accept his complaint in this regard, MP Ranasinghe alleged.

Commenting that a brother of a president has not behaved in such a manner before, MP Ranasinghe said the President’s brother is greedy of power.

In other parts of the world, the farmers who cultivate the staple crops are economically stable, but in Sri Lanka nearly 3 million of paddy farmers are suffering immensely, the parliamentarian said commenting further.