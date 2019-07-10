Dayasiri commences giving evidence at PSC

-

General Secretary of Sri Lanka Freedom Party MP Dayasiri Jayasekara commenced testifying before the Special Parliamentary Select Commission a short while ago.

Earlier today, he asserted that he would appear before the Special Parliamentary Select Committee.

MP Jayasekara said he took the decision despite the shortcomings of the Parliamentary Select Committee as it is inappropriate for a member of the Parliament not to comply with a committee appointed by the Parliament.

The committee had previously informed MP Jayasekara to appear before the committee, however, he had rejected the instructions of the Select Committee.

In addition to the SLFP general secretary, the Senior DIG of Eastern Province and the Secretary to the Ministry of Education have also been informed to testify at today’s committee meeting.

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, former Governor of Easter Province M.L.A.M. Hizbullah, former Governor of Western Province Azath Salley and several officials have recorded their testimonies with the committee at previous meetings.