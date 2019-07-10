Two wanted murder suspects arrested at Elpitiya

Two wanted murder suspects arrested at Elpitiya

July 10, 2019   03:21 pm

Elpitiya Police has arrested two suspects who had been wanted over an incident of shooting a man to death at Anuruddhagama in Elpitiya.

The suspects were also arrested in the Elpitiya area and the firearm used in the murder.

The duo was charged for shooting a 42-year-old to death on June 30th at Anuruddhagama in Elpitiya.

The arrestees are 38-year-old named Hewadeva Dayananda alias “Mandakande Rathuwa” and 37-year-old Menikpura Thushara Sampath alias “Sankha”.

The suspects were to be produced before the court today (10).

