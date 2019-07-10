Teachers with 3-years service at a national school can enroll their children to same school

-

Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has instructed officials to take immediate steps to grant opportunities for all teachers who have completed over 3 years of service at the national school they work at, to enroll their children into that same school.

A statement issued by the ministry, said that the Education Minister has issued these instructions in order to allow teachers who are engaged in educating thousands of students to enroll their children to the very same school they are teaching at, without any issues.

The minister says that this would motivate teachers to carry out their duties in a good mental state and would also help the education system to receive a productive service form them.