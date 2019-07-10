Four arrested with 150kg of chemical haul at Ratnapura

-

Nearly 150kg of chemicals have been uncovered from a bus running on Ampara-Colombo route.

The haul contained in 5 sacks found at the Thiriwanaketiya roadblock in Ratnapura during a joint search mission by the Police and the Army.

Four suspects including a former Army officer have been arrested over the incident.

The police said the chemical haul would be directed to the Government Analyst after obtaining a court order.

Ratnapura Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.