Fake Ayurvedic doctor busted at Hatton

Hatton Police today (10) arrested a person who had feigned to be an Ayurvedic medical officer.

The suspect had maintained an Ayurvedic medical centre near the bus stand at the Hatton town, under the registration number of another physician registered at the Department of Ayurveda.

The fake physician had reportedly performed Ayurvedic treatment and the police have seized several medical equipment and medicine used by the suspect, from the medical centre.

Public Health Inspector of the Hatton-Dickoya Urban Council Ramayya Balakrishnan, who joined the raid, said the suspect had given medical treatment to his patients at exorbitant prices. The suspect has not even had a licence obtained from the Hatton-Dickoya Urban Council to operate a medical centre, Mr Balakrishnan added.

The suspect is to be produced before the Hatton Magistrate’s Court, the police said.