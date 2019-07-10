Find out who was at Taj Hotel on Easter Sunday - Daysiri tells PSC

-

MP Dayasiri Jayasekara says that Sri Lanka’s authorities should investigate as to why one of the Easter Sunday attackers did not set off his bomb at the Taj Samudra Hotel in Colombo despite visiting it and to also find out who was at that hotel on that fateful day.

The SLFP General Secretary today appeared before the Parliamentary Select Committee inquiring into the terror attacks on several hotels and churches on April 21.

He was questioned about certain controversial comments made by him during an interview with Derana 360° following the Easter attacks, in which he had claimed that the attack did not take place at the Taj due to the presence of certain individuals at the hotel.

A section of the video of the interview was also played at the PSC hearing before the panel members commenced their questioning of the MP.

Explaining his comments, Jayasekara said that in the wake of the attacks even they had the question as to why the bomb was not detonated at the Taj Samudra.

The MP said that during the interview he asked the presenter and the media organization to look into this matter as investigative journalists and to find out who was at the hotel at that time.

He said that these questions about why the bomber did not blow himself up at the Taj and instead detonated the bomb in Dehiwala wee on everyone’s minds and everyone was talking about it.

“That is why I raised this suspicion,” he said.

Jayasekara said that he believes that the country’s security forces or the Parliamentary Select Committee have to find out the reason why bombs exploded at three major hotels in Sri Lanka and did not explode at another.

He urged the select committee to direct their attention towards this issue especially because a conclusive finding has still not been made with regard to this.

He also said that authorities should also get the information regarding those who were at the hotel that day as some people are of the opinion that certain VIPs were staying at the hotel.