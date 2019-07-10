EU Counter-Terrorism Coordinator to visit Sri Lanka

-

The European Union’s (EU) Counter-Terrorism Coordinator, Mr Gilles de Kerchove, will visit Sri Lanka and the Maldives from 11-16 July 2019.

The visits aim to support the two countries in their respective efforts to step up security and develop a better exchange of experiences, a statement said.

While in Sri Lanka, Mr. de Kerchove will meet high-level representatives of the Sri Lankan Government, the Opposition, and the defence establishment, as well as with civil society representatives.

In the Maldives, Mr. de Kerchove is expected to have several Ministerial-level meetings as well as discussions with security officials.

He will also meet representatives of the diplomatic community in Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Gilles de Kerchove has been the EU’s Counter-Terrorism Coordinator since 2007. He also teaches European Law at the Catholic University of Louvain, the Free University of Brussels and the Saint-Louis University of Brussels.

Mr de Kerchove has published a number of articles and books on European law, human rights, security and counter terrorism.