Fuel prices slashed from midnight today

The Ministry of Finance has announced that the fuel prices would be reduced from midnight today (10).

Accordingly, Petrol 92 Octane has been reduced by Rs 2.00 per litre while Petrol 95 Octane was slashed by Rs 5.00 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of a Super Diesel litre was also reduced by Rs 5.00.

However, the ministry said no changes have been made to the price of Auto Diesel.

In accordance with the fuel pricing formula, the fuel prices are revised on the 10th of every month.