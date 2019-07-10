Lanka IOC also reduces fuel prices

July 10, 2019   10:13 pm

Lanka Indian Oil Company (IOC) also decided to slash the fuel prices with effect from midnight today (10).

The decision was taken in line with the government’s decision to slash the fuel prices.

Lanka IOC has accordingly cut down the price of Petrol 92 Octane Rs 3.00 per litre while reducing the price of Petrol 95 Octane litre by Rs 5.00.

Lanka IOC also reduced the price of Super Diesel by Rs 5.00 per litre and made no changes to the price of Auto Diesel.

