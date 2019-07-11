Case against Dr. Shafi to be taken up today

-

The case filed against Dr. Mohamed Shafi, who is accused of allegedly amassing assets through illegal means, performing illegal sterilization surgeries and having links to terrorist activities, is to be taken up again before the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court today (11).

The report comprising the recommendations from specialist doctors on the most suitable medical examination to investigate the complaints lodged by women whose caesarean surgeries were performed by Dr. Shafi, is to be submitted to the court.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Medical Council yesterday (10) received a complaint against Dr. Shafi.

The complaint was filed by the representatives of All Ceylon Buddhist Congress, Mothers’ Association for Justice, Surakimu Sri Lanka national movement and several other organizations.

They allege that Dr. Shafi had performed LRT surgeries on mothers without obtaining their consent on the matter.