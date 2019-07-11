Vote on no-confidence motion against govt. today

-

The vote on the no-confidence motion against the government moved by Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna is to be taken up today (11).

The debate on the no-confidence motion, which commenced yesterday (10), is to be continued for the second day and the vote is set to be taken up at 6.00 p.m.

JVP MP Bimal Rathnayake said they expect the support of the anti-government parliamentarians to pass the no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile, MP Mahinda Amaraweera said the UPFA parliamentarians have decided to vote in favour of JVP’s no-confidence motion against the government.

However, UNP Parliamentarian Kavinda Jayawardana stressed that the party would put in its best efforts to defeat the motion.

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) would decide whether the party would support the no-confidence motion during their meeting today, says MP Charles Nirmalanathan.