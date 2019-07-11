Vote on no-confidence motion against govt. today

Vote on no-confidence motion against govt. today

July 11, 2019   09:43 am

-

The vote on the no-confidence motion against the government moved by Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna is to be taken up today (11).

The debate on the no-confidence motion, which commenced yesterday (10), is to be continued for the second day and the vote is set to be taken up at 6.00 p.m.

JVP MP Bimal Rathnayake said they expect the support of the anti-government parliamentarians to pass the no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile, MP Mahinda Amaraweera said the UPFA parliamentarians have decided to vote in favour of JVP’s no-confidence motion against the government.

However, UNP Parliamentarian Kavinda Jayawardana stressed that the party would put in its best efforts to defeat the motion.

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) would decide whether the party would support the no-confidence motion during their meeting today, says MP Charles Nirmalanathan.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories