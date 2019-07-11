Dr. Shafi produced before court

-

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has produced Dr. Mohamed Shafi before the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court a short while ago, said Ada Derana reporter.

Dr. Shafi is accused of allegedly amassing assets through illegal means, performing illegal sterilization surgeries and having links to terrorist activities.

The report comprising the recommendations from specialist doctors on the most suitable medical examination to investigate the complaints lodged by women whose caesarean surgeries were performed by Dr. Shafi, is to be submitted to the court today (11).