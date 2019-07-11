Over 2,000 drunk drivers arrested in less than a week

-

The police said that 2,037 drunk drivers were arrested in island-wide raids conducted since last Friday (05).

During 24-hour raids carried out from 6.00 a.m. last morning (10) to 6.00 a.m. today (11), 274 drivers who had been under the influence of alcohol were taken into custody.

On July 3rd, Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara announced that a special month-long operation will be carried out island-wide to apprehend drunk drivers.

He said that the operation would especially be implemented on the roads in Colombo and suburbs.

Police patrols and search missions are currently being carried out while police officers dressed in civilian clothing were also deployed.