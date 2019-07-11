Low-pressure water supply to continue in Colombo & suburbs

-

Low-pressure water supply will continue in Colombo and suburban areas until 8.00 p.m. today (11), says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Colombo, Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Kotte, Kaduwela, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kolonnawa and Ratmalana areas will accordingly experience the low-pressure water supply.

A 24-hour water cut was imposed in the aforesaid areas from 9.00 a.m. yesterday (10) to 9.00 a.m. this morning (11).

However, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board announced today (11) that the water supply will continue to be at low pressure for these areas.