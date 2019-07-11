TNA urged to support no-confidence motion against govt.

-

A group of EPRLF local councilors staged a protest this morning (11) in front of Tamil National Alliance (TNA) leader R. Sampanthan’s residence in Trincomalee, demanding that the party support the JVP’s no-confidence motion against the government.

The protest was organized by a group of municipal councilors and Pradeshiya Sabha members from Batticaloa and Trincomalee districts, representing the Eelam People’s Revolutionary Liberation Front (EPRLF), which is a coalition partner of the TNA.

The protest commenced at around 9.30 a.m. today opposite the TNA leader’s Trincomalee house.

Meanwhile former TNA Northern Provincial Council member M.K. Shivajilingam has urged Parliamentarians of the TNA to act independently during the vote on the motion of no confidence brought forth by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP).

Speaking to reporters yesterday, he said that two members of the Tamil Eelam Liberation Organization (TELO) are representing the TNA and that all MPs representing the TNA including the TELO members should act independently with regard to the motion.

He said that the government has managed last this long because of the backing of the TNA, but the government is yet to provide any solutions to the issues of the Tamil people.

Government and opposition parties have expressed various views on the no-faith motion against the government, over its failure to prevent the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

UPFA MP Anuradha Jayaratne says that this no-confidence motion was brought by the JVP to unite the UNP which has split into two sides and that, however, everyone will support it.

Minister P Harrison says they are well aware of the JVP’s abilities and therefore have no fear of it.

MP Shantha Bandara stated that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will support the no-confidence motion.