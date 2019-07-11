President orders to speed up Wew Gam Pubuduwa agri development programme

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has given instructions to expedite the ‘Wew Gam Pubuduwa’ programme, to develop the agricultural economy of the people living in seven selected districts, and to deliver the benefits of the programme within the next few months.

The International Green Climate Fund has provided Rs. 3,682 million for this project while the Government of Sri Lanka has provided Rs. 1,250 million for the project.