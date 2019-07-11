-

The motion of no confidence brought against the government by the JVP, accusing the ruling coalition of failing to prevent Easter suicide bombings which killed more than 250 people, was defeated in Parliament today with a majority of 27 votes.

A total of 92 MPs including the JVP and a majority of UPFA members voted in favour of the motion while 119 voted against it.

The United National Font (UNF) and Tamil National Alliance (TNA) voted against the motion.

Following the Vote of Confidence this evening, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya announced the results to the House and adjourned the Parliament to 10.30 a.m. tomorrow (12).

Parliament yesterday commenced debating the no-confidence motion against the government in which the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) is accusing the ruling coalition of failing to prevent Easter suicide bombings which killed more than 250 people.

The debate began Wednesday after the opposition Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) submitted a motion which accused the government of failing to prevent the April 21 attacks, despite the “fact that proper information had been made available regarding suicide terrorists.”

The government has come under heavy criticism for ignoring near-specific intelligence reports before the attacks.

Presenting the motion, JVP leader Anura Dissanayaka said the government “has no moral or justifiable right” to govern the country.

He said the attacks occurred because the government failed to fulfill its responsibility. “People have no confidence in this government and the public is fed up,” he said during the debate.

Minister of Economic Reforms Harsha de Silva rejected the allegation. “If we knew about it, we would have taken preventive measures. We would not have allowed it to happen.”