Foreign vessel carrying 60kg narcotics intercepted in southern seas

Sri Lanka Navy has intercepted a foreign vessel carrying around 60kg of narcotics, believed to be heroin, in the sea area off the Galle Harbour.

Nine crew members who had been on board were also arrested by the Navy personnel.

Sri Lanka Navy apprehended the fishing vessel without flag state and registration markings on the hull in deep sea South of Galle.

Subsequent search revealed possession of substances suspected to be narcotics (approximately 60 Kg).

The vessel is being escorted to harbor for further investigation, the navy said.

Further, Sri Lanka Navy suspects the Sri Lankan multi-day fishing boat apprehended on July 10 off Galle along with 04 crew members and narcotic samples onboard also has links with the fishing vessel that was taken under custody by the navy yesterday.