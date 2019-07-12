PM to testify before Parliamentary Select Committee?

-

Several high-ranking officials including the head of the State Intelligence Service are set to be called to testify before the Parliamentary Select Committee on the Easter attacks.

The next session of the Special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to inquire into the Easter Sunday bombings is scheduled for the 24th of July.

Head of the State Intelligence Service Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena, Senior DIG of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Ravi Seneviratne, Director of CID SSP Shani Abeysekera, Director of Police Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) SSP Waruna Jayasundara, and a Police Inspector of TID Tharanga Pathirana have been called before the Committee.

Earlier, President Maithripala Sirisena has stated that he would not allow Intelligence officers on active duty to be brought before the relevant parliamentary committee.

However, Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya informed that officials should comply with the directions of the committee as it has been appointed with the agreement of the Parliament.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe too will be testifying before the Parliamentary Select Committee.