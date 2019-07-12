-

Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero says that if students are to be given Tablet computers then education officials should also take steps to prevent any harm befalling the younger generation of the country as a result of that.

Speaking during an event in Kegalle, he said that the development of good values is essential along with education for the school children.

He warned that distributing Tabs without blocking pornographic websites, which are destroying the younger generation, and preventing other methods of abusing the device, could end up becoming a programme to expedite the destruction of the country.