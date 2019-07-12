Distributing tabs to students could expedite countrys destruction, warns Sobitha Thero

Distributing tabs to students could expedite countrys destruction, warns Sobitha Thero

July 12, 2019   11:26 am

-

Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero says that if students are to be given Tablet computers then education officials should also take steps to prevent any harm befalling the younger generation of the country as a result of that.

Speaking during an event in Kegalle, he said that the development of good values is essential along with education for the school children.

He warned that distributing Tabs without blocking pornographic websites, which are destroying the younger generation, and preventing other methods of abusing the device, could end up becoming a programme to expedite the destruction of the country. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories