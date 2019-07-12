Rishad will be taking up Ministry again  Faizal Cassim

-

Muslim ministers who resigned from their ministerial portfolios will be taking up their ministries again, says former State Minister of Health Faizal Cassim.

The parliamentarian mentioned this to the media in Colombo this morning (12).

He said that they resigned from their posts in order to ensure the security of the public and not to create any racial issues.

Cassim says that the party of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen been informed them that he, too, will be taking up his ministerial post again as his name is mostly cleared.

President too had asked them to re-take their ministerial posts again, when they met with the President at his house, according to the MP.