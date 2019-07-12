Parliament adjourned due to lack of quorum

-

Parliament was adjourned until July 23 due to due to lack of quorum in the House today (12).

Today’s parliamentary session was expected to continue until 6.30 p.m. today, however it was adjourned by the Speaker due to lack of quorum.

Meanwhile a Private Members’ Motion on abolishing the death penalty was tabled at the Parliament earlier today (12).

The motion was moved by United National Party (UNP) parliamentarian Bandulal Bandarigoda.

A Party Leaders’ meeting was also called at 11.30 am chaired by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.