I will appear before PSC probing Easter attacks - PM

July 12, 2019   05:22 pm

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that he will testify before the special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to inquire into the Easter Sunday bombings.

Issuing a special statement, today (12), the Prime Minister says that he too is called before the Committee and that he will reveal everything he knows at the committee.

Despite many criticisms against the Select Committee, the judiciary has acknowledged the legality of the committee; therefore, he is not afraid to go before the Committee, stated the Prime Minister.

