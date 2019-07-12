12-year-old boy among 6 Indian fishermen arrested for trespassing

-

Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended a group of Indian fishermen who illegally engaged in fishing activities in Sri Lankan territorial waters.

A Fast Gun Boat attached to the Northern Naval Command, on routine patrol, apprehended the Indian fishermen who had trespassed about 3 nautical miles into the Sri Lankan territorial waters for poaching yesterday (11).

The apprehended fishermen were brought to the naval base SLNS Elara along with their Dhow, the navy said.

Among the arrested Indian poachers are 05 persons aged 62, 48, 39, 27, 22 and also a 12 years old child.

After a basic medical check-up they are due to be handed over to the Fisheries Inspectorate in Jaffna for onward legal action, the Sri Lanka Navy said.