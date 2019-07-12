Suspect trained with Zahran arrested by TID

Suspect trained with Zahran arrested by TID

July 12, 2019   08:39 pm

-

A person linked to terror activities has been arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) in Maharagama.

The arrestee is a 20-year-old male identified as Thajudeen Ahmed, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

The arrested suspect is revealed to have had weapons training with the alleged ringleader of the Easter attacks Zahran Hashim.

The TID has made the arrest with the assistance of the Navy intelligence, stated Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories