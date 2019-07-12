Suspect trained with Zahran arrested by TID

-

A person linked to terror activities has been arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) in Maharagama.

The arrestee is a 20-year-old male identified as Thajudeen Ahmed, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

The arrested suspect is revealed to have had weapons training with the alleged ringleader of the Easter attacks Zahran Hashim.

The TID has made the arrest with the assistance of the Navy intelligence, stated Police.