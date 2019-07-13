Navy nabs suspect with Ice

-

A Naval team apprehended a person with drug Ice, during a raid carried out in Shethavadiya area-Kalpitiya, yesterday (11th July).

Accordingly, a group of naval personnel attached to the Northwestern Naval Command, apprehend this person who was transporting 1000 mg of drug Ice for sale, on a motorbike, during a search conducted at Shethavadiya area in Kalpitiya.

The apprehended person is a resident of Periakudiruppu area in Kalpitiya aged 40, stated the Navy.

The suspect along with the drugs and the motorbike was handed over to Kalpitiya Police for onward investigation.