Atmospheric conditions still favorable for thundershowers: Met. Dept.

The Meteorology Department says that atmospheric conditions are still favorable for showers or thundershowers particularly in the evening or night.

Showers or thundershowers are expected to occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and North-Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 50-75mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

Sea Area:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (25-35) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed in the sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be increased up to (40-45) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers, the department said.