Foreign vessel linked to narcotics trafficking brought to Colombo harbour

The fishing vessel which was seized by Sri Lanka Navy in deep seas south of Galle on Thursday (11), while plying without flag state and registration markings on the hull, was brought to Colombo harbour last evening.

Along with the vessel, the Navy also held 09 foreigners onboard and found approximately 60kg of substances suspected to be narcotics.

Further investigations will be carried out to reveal the identity of the vessel and persons aboard, the navy said.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Navy suspects the Sri Lankan Multi-day Fishing Boat apprehended on 10th July off Galle along with 04 crew members and suspected narcotic samples onboard also has a link with the foreign fishing vessel that was taken into custody by the Navy on 11th July.

However, the suspects and suspected narcotic samples are to be handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for further investigation.