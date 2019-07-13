Traffic to be restricted on several roads in Colombo 07

July 13, 2019   12:50 pm

Police said that traffic will be restricted between 6.00 a.m. and 12.00noon tomorrow (14) on several roads in Colombo 07 including Independence Avanue, Green Path and Marcus Fernando Mawatha.

This is due to Colombo’s first-ever ‘Car Free Day’ organized by the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) in partnership with the Embassy of Netherlands.

‘CarFreeCMB’ is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 14 July from 6.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon, while the initiative aims to reduce the public’s dependence on motor vehicles while promoting a healthier and more sustainable urban lifestyle.

Accordingly vehicular movement will be restricted on the following roads:

  • Green Path
  • Kannangara Mawatha
  • Independence Avenue 
  • Maitland Crescent
  • Sri Lanka Foundation Mawatha
  • Marcus Fernando Mawatha

Motorists and public using the aforementioned roads during this time period are requested to use alternate routes to avoid inconveniences.

