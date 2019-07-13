Couple held with foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 3.2 million at BIA

Couple held with foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 3.2 million at BIA

July 13, 2019   01:46 pm

-

Two Sri Lankan passengers have been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for attempting to smuggle a haul of foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 3.2 million into the country.

Sri Lanka Customs said that the passengers, a married couple both aged 29, had arrived in the country along with their two children, who are aged 07 and 05, from Dubai at around 7.40 p.m. last night.

Preliminary inquiries have revealed that the duo run a small-scale business at Giriulla, Kurunegala.

The cigarette cartons were found concealed inside their baggage among their personal belonging while a total of 64,600 foreign cigarettes worth approximately Rs 3,230,000 were seized.

Following the customs inquiry, the cigarettes were forfeited and the couple was ordered to pay a fine of Rs 75,000.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories